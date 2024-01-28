Men’s Volleyball splits second day of USHP HOA Challenge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball split two matches on Saturday in the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy Heart of America Challenge. The Coyotes lost in straight sets to Missouri Baptist and closed out the day with a straight set sweep over Culver-Stockton.



Against Missouri Baptist, the Coyotes dropped the match in straight sets – 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.



A couple big runs in the first set gave the Spartans enough cushion as they took the first set. It was 7-5 in favor of MBU when the Spartans used a 7-2 run to take a 14-7 lead. The Coyotes got it back within a 19-16 difference when the Spartans closed the set on a 6-1 run.



It was 14-12 MBU in the second when a 4-0 spurt made it 18-12 and put MBU in control.



KWU led 16-12 in the third set, but five straight points from the Spartans put MBU up 17-16. KWU got back within a point at 19-18 but MBU closed the match on a 6-1 run.



Ryan Wagner led the Coyotes with six kills. Angel Diaz and Tyler McUne had nine assists each. Jose Pina-Garcia had eight digs. Zayin Martinez and Kahlib Lawrence had three blocks.



The Coyotes closed things out with a sweep over Culver-Stockton – 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.



KWU raced out to a 4-0 lead to start the match and held off several runs by the Wildcats to take the first set.



Culver had a 6-4 lead in the second set, and again led 10-6 when the Coyotes made a comeback, tying things at 12-all, and grabbing a 14-13 lead. Culver tied it again at 17 all but the Coyotes closed out the set with an 8-3 run to take a 2-0 lead.



The third set went back and forth to start before the Coyotes took a 12-7 lead. Culver tied it at 18 all but the Coyotes closed the set on a 7-3 run to close the match.



Martinez and Viet Nguyen led the Coyote offense that hit .405 for the match with nine kills. Lawrence had eight and Jusin Burras and Cooper Stepp had six. McUne had 34 assists. Jeremy Lapeze had 16 digs.



Wesleyan has its home opener on Friday at 6 p.m. against Missouri Valley College inside Mabee Arena.