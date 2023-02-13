Men’s Volleyball splits four matches at Jamestown Classic

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball went 2-2 over the weekend at the Jamestown Classic at Harold Newman Arena.

The Coyotes beat Central Christian in straight sets and Saint Ambrose in four sets, but dropped matches to Dordt and Jamestown, both in straight sets.

KWU 3, Central Christian 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17): KWU opened play at the Jamestown Classic on Friday with a straight set sweep over Central Christian, KWU’s second win this season over the Tigers.

KWU raced out to an 8-2 lead in the first set, and never let the Tigers get closer than seven points the rest of the set.

The second set was a one-point game at 10-9 when the Coyotes caught fire. KWU pushed out to a 16-13 lead, and promptly closed the door, holding Central without a point the rest of the set, winning 25-13.

KWU led 10-5 in the final set and used a 12-6 run to take a 22-11 lead. Central never got closer than seven points the rest of the way as the Coyotes cruised.

Colin Lindo (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) paced the Coyotes with eight kills and hit .500 for the match. Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.) matched Lindo’s kill total with eight, and hit .400 for the match. KWU hit .343 as a team. Marcus Taylor and Angel Diaz (SO/Waukegan, Ill.) had 13 assists each. Jeremy Lapeze (FR/Burbank, Calif.) had seven digs. Burras had four aces.

Dordt 3, KWU 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22): The Coyotes played a competitive match with the Dordt Defenders, but dropped a straight set decision.

KWU tied the first set 5-5, but Dordt scored the next five to take a 10-5 lead. The Coyotes got within a point at 13-12, before Dordt scored the next seven, taking a 20-12 lead. Back came the Coyotes on a 9-2 run to get within a point at 22-21 on a kill by Burras but couldn’t complete the rally.

The Coyotes led 13-12 in the second set, but a run by the Defenders made it 19-15 in their favor. KWU was within two at 19-17 when Dordt scored six of the last eight points to take the set.

KWU trailed 8-7 in the third, when Dordt scored five straight to take a 13-7 lead. The Coyotes battled back, tying it at 20 on Marcus Taylor’s kill, but could not get over the top, falling in the third.

Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.) led the Coyotes with seven kills, while Kahlib Lawrence (FR/Burbank, Calif.) had five. Taylor had 18 assists and five blocks. Lawrence added five blocks as well. Lapeze had nine digs and Andy Tran (FR/San Jose, Calif.) had eight.

KWU 3, St. Ambrose 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 28-26): The Coyotes showed plenty of resilience, battling back in the final two sets to complete the four set win over St. Ambrose.

The Coyotes led 15-13 in the opening set, but used a 7-2 run to push the lead out to 22-15 on a block by Jalen Watt (FR/South Hadley, Mass.). The Coyotes would not let the Fighting Bees any closer than six points the rest of the set.

SAU jumped out to a big lead in the second set, leading 11-3, and the Coyotes couldn’t recover, getting no closer than four down the stretch at 19-15.

Neither team led by more than two points in the third set as the lead changed hands several times.

KWU trailed 22-20 when the Coyotes came back and tied it on Taylor’s service ace at 22-22. SAU took a 23-22 lead only to see the Coyotes score the final three points of the set, the last two on service aces by Burras to take the set.

Wesleyan fell behind 11-8 in the fourth set, but bounced back, taking a 12-11 lead. KWU trailed again at 16-15 before scoring the next three to lead 18-16 on Hung Nguyen (FR/Allen, Texas)’s service ace. SAU came back to take the lead at 25-24, with a chance at set point, but a service error tied it. An error by SAU gave the Coyotes their second match point try at 26-25, but SAU tied it at 26-all. The Coyotes got a kill from Taylor and a hitting error by SAU to take the match.

Viet Nguyen led the Coyotes with 10 kills, while Watt had eight and Lawrence seven. Taylor had 30 assists and nine digs, and three blocks. Lawrence had five blocks in the match. Lapeze added nine digs.

Jamestown 3, KWU 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-15): The Coyotes faced No. 10 ranked Jamestown in the final match of the tournament, and dropped a straight set decision to the Jimmies.

The first set was tied 9-9 when Jamestown went on a 6-1 run to take a 15-10 lead. It was 20-15 in favor of Jamestown when the Jimmies would score five of the final seven to take the first set.

KWU fell behind 10-3 in the second set, and didn’t get closer than 15-10 the rest of the way.

A big run midway through the third set was more than the Jimmies needed to push to the sweep.

Lawrence led the Coyotes with five kills,, while Watt, Burras and Nguyen had three each. Lapeze had five digs. Taylor had 15 assists.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, heading to McPherson for a GPAC match with Central Christian at 7 p.m. KWU then heads to Lamoni, Iowa for a triangular with Health Sciences and Pharmacy, and Graceland on Saturday.