Men’s Volleyball picked fifth in GPAC in 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The University of Jamestown has been selected as the preseason favorite in GPAC Men’s Volleyball for 2024. The Jimmies were the 2023 GPAC Regular and Postseason Champion and advanced to the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship in Des Moines, Iowa.



Men’s Volleyball will feature six teams once again with year with Jamestown, Dordt, and Morningside from the GPAC and Ottawa, Kansas Wesleyan, and Central Christian as affiliate members.



The Jimmies tallied four first place votes and 24 votes in the ballot of the coaches. Dordt was picked second with 21 votes (one first place vote), while Ottawa was third with 18 votes (one first place vote). Morningside was picked fourth with 13, Kansas Wesleyan was fifth with nine, and Central Christian was sixth with five votes. Coaches could not vote for their own team in the balloting.



The GPAC Men’s Volleyball schedule will feature ten matches (home and away with all teams) and a year-end six team tournament.



The GPAC Men’s Volleyball Postseason Tournament concludes with the Fab Four and Championship Matches on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, at the highest remaining seed. The opening round matches will be on Saturday, April 13, at the highest seed.



The NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship is April 30-May 4 at the Allegiant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



2024 GPAC Men’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

1. Jamestown (24 votes), 4 first place votes

2. Dordt (21 votes), 1 first place vote

3. Ottawa (18 votes), 1 first place vote

4. Morningside (13 votes)

5. Kansas Wesleyan (9 votes)

6. Centrral Christian (5 votes)