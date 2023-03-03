Men’s Volleyball gets third GPAC win the season, sweeping Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball picked up its third win in GPAC play of the season as the Coyotes swept the Morningside Mustangs 25-22, 25-23, 31-29 inside Allee Gym.

The third set went to volleyball overtime as the Coyotes finally picked up the 2-point margin to close it out.

The Coyotes led 14-11 in the set, but Morningside rallied with four straight points to take a 15-14 lead. The Mustangs built their lead out to 20-17 before the Coyotes pressed back getting within a point at 21-20 on a block by Kahlib Lawrence (FR/Burbank, Calif.) and Marcus Taylor.

KWU fell behind 23-20 in the set, and after a timeout, scored the next three points to tie the set up on a kill by Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.).

Morningside had the first chance at set point, but a service error tied it at 24-all. Again Morningside had set point at 25-24, but kills by Nguyen and Colin Lindo (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) gave the Coyotes their first crack at match point at 26-25.

The Coyotes fought off two more set points by Morningside and had another match point at 29-28 after a kill by Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.), but Morningside tied it again. A service error by the Mustangs gave KWU its final match point try, and a Musting hitting error gave the set, and match, to the Coyotes.

Wesleyan led 14-13 in the opening set but pushed out to a 21-15 lead. Morningside could not rally, getting no closer than two points the rest of the set at 24-22 when Lindo recorded a block to end the set.

Nguyen’s kill in the second set made it 17-13 in favor of the Coyotes, but Morningside came back and tied it at 20, and were within a point at 24-23 when Jalen Watt (FR/South Hadley, Mass.) closed out the set with a kill.

Nguyen had 14 kills to lead the Coyotes, while Burras added 11 and hit .526 for the match. Taylor had 31 assists. Lindo had four service aces and four blocks. Lawrence had six blocks in the match and Taylor had five. Jeremy Lapeze (FR/Burbank, Calif.) had 14 digs.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, in Ottawa, for a triangular with Ottawa and Clarke (Iowa). KWU plays Ottawa at 1 p.m., and Clark at 3:30. KWU has added a tournament next week at Central Christian. The Coyotes will play four matches, two on Wednesday and two on Thursday in McPherson.