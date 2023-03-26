Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 34 °

Men’s Volleyball falls to Ottawa in GPAC Tournament

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 26, 2023

OTTAWA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball saw its season come to a close on Saturday as the Coyotes dropped a straight-set match (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) to the Ottawa Braves in the first round of the GPAC playoffs inside Wilson Field House.

 

In the opening set, the Coyotes trailed 7-3 but came back and tied things up at 8-8 on a kill by Colin Lindo (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.). Ottawa pushed back out to a 12-9 lead. The Coyotes got back within a point at 16-15, but Ottawa pressed out to a 21-16 lead which proved to be enough advantage for the Braves to win the first set.

 

Wesleyan jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set, but fell behind 9-5. KWU tied it back up at 12, and took a 19-17 lead in the set on back-to-back blocks, but Ottawa responded with four straight points to take a 21-19 lead. Ottawa would win the set 25-23.

 

The Coyotes led several times early in the third set, the latest at 10-9, but with the set tied 12-12, Ottawa used a four-point run to take a 16-12 lead. The Coyotes got no closer than 17-15 on Jeremy Lapeze (FR/Burbank, Calif.)’s kill the rest of the way.

 

Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.) led the Coyotes with 12 kills. Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had eight and Lapeze had five. Marcus Taylor had 29 assists and four blocks. Andy Tran (FR/San Jose, Calif.) and Lapeze had six digs each.

 

The Coyotes close their second season with a 10-19 record.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Volleyball falls to Ott...

OTTAWA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Volleyball saw its season come to a close on Saturday as the...

March 26, 2023 Comments

Men’s Tennis blanks Friends 7-0

Sports News

March 26, 2023

Women’s Tennis gets first win...

Sports News

March 26, 2023

Coyotes earn split with Bethel

Sports News

March 26, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

39th Salina Spring Poetry...
March 26, 2023Comments
Filmmaker Draws Lessons F...
March 26, 2023Comments
Condensed Academy Class D...
March 25, 2023Comments
Students Create Custom Ma...
March 25, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra