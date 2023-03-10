Men’s Volleyball drops matches at Central Christian Tournament

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan mens’ volleyball dropped a pair of matches on the first day of the Central Christian Invitational on Wednesday at Jerry Alexander Arena. KWU dropped matches to Jamestown and Cumberland.

Jamestown 3, KWU 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-16): Wesleyan faced Jamestown for the fourth time this season, the second in non-GPAC competition, and the Jimmies came away with the straight set win.

The Coyotes fell behind 8-3 in the opening set, but got back within four at 14-10 when Jamestown took a 20-11 lead in the set on the way to the 25-13 win.

The second set was tied 6-6 when Jamestown pushed out to a 14-8 lead. The Coyotes hung in there, staying within 6 to 8 points of the Jimmies, and had the difference down to five at 20-15 before the Jimmies pulled away at the end.

In the third, the Coyotes fell behind early and couldn’t recover as Jamestown completed the sweep.

Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had 12 kills, Marcus Taylor had 23 assists and three blocks.

Cumberland 3, KWU 1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22): Against Cumberland, the Coyotes won the first set, but dropped the next three.

The first set was tied 9-9 after the Coyotes rallied from an early deficit, when three straight points pushed the Coyotes to a 12-9 lead. KWU extended the lead out to as many as seven before closing out the first set win.

After trailing most of the first half of the second set, the Coyotes came back and took a brief 14-13 lead over the Phoenix. The set was tied 18 all when Cumberland grabbed the lead and was able to score the final four points of the set to win.

Wesleyan couldn’t get anything going in the third as Cumberland jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the set on the way to the 25-12 win.

The fourth was close as a kill by Andy Tran (FR/San Jose, Calif.) gave the Coyotes a 17-16 lead in the set, and KWU led 18-17 before Cumberland tied it up and grabbed the lead back. KWU tied it at 20-20 with a block by Justin Burras (FR/Burbank, Calif.) and Kahlib Lawrence (FR/Burbank, Calif.) but the Phoenix outscored the Coyotes 5-2 down the stretch to get the win.

Nguyen again had 12 kills to lead the Coyotes. Marcus Taylor had 27 assists and nine digs. Lawrence had four blocks.

KWU is back in action on Thursday in the Invitational playing No. 12 Mount Mercy and NCAA Division III Simpson College.