Men’s Volleyball cruises to sweep of Central Christian

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 15, 2023

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball picked up its second GPAC win of the season as the Coyotes swept the Central Christian College Tigers on Tuesday at Jerry Alexander Arena.

 

The win – 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 – boosted Wesleyan’s record to 5-6 overall, and 2-3 in the GPAC, while Central Christian remains in search of its first win on the season at 0-10.

 

The Coyotes raced out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but Central came back at tied it at 7-7 before the Coyotes broke free. KWU picked up the next three points, and continued to hold a 3-point lead until a kill by Jalen Watt (FR/South Hadley, Mass.) made it 13-9 and ignited Wesleyan’s offense.

 

The Coyotes led 17-13 when a Central service error started a run of five straight points capped by a block by Viet Nguyen (SO/Wichita, Kan.) and Colin Lindo (JR/Las Vegas, Nev.) to take a 22-13 lead in the set and come away with the 25-15 win.

 

Adam Zielinski (SO/Plainfield, Ill.)’s kill broke a 4-4 tie in the second set and sent the Coyotes on a 7-0 run that made it 11-4 in the set. Back to back service aces by Lindo made it 15-6 as the Coyotes cruised to the 25-13 win in the second.

 

Wesleyan fell behind 4-1 to start the third set, but recovered, tying it at 8-8 on a kill by Nguyen. Central had a lead at 11-9, when the Coyotes took advantage of four straight Tiger miscues to take a 13-11 lead.

 

The Coyotes held the lead, despite Central getting within a point at 20-19 and again at 22-21 before scoring the final three points of the set to win 25-21 and take the match.

 

Wesleyan hit .269 for the match and were led by eight kills from Watt, while Zielinski added seven and Nguyen had six. The Coyotes switched to a 6-2 offense against the Tigers as Marcus Taylor had 14 assists and Angel Diaz (SO/Waukegan, Ill.) had nine. Lindo was in on seven blocks to lead the Coyotes. Four different players had four digs each.

 

The Coyotes head to Lamoni, Iowa on Saturday, playing in a triangular with University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, and Graceland. KWU plays UHSP at Noon, and Graceland at 2 p.m.

