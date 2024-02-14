Men’s Track posts third place finish at KCAC Championships

OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Indoor Track posted a third place finish was the 2024 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Lied Fitness Center at College of Saint Mary.Ty Davidson, Wyatt Johnson, Julian Avila and Carter Huyser was the KCAC Champion with a NAIA A-Standard time of 7:46.38 also setting a new school record. The Distance Medley Relay team of Ian Doss, Tytus Reed, Triston Cottone and Giovanni Rios finished second with a time of 10:49.30.Carter Huyser posted a second place finish in the 1000m with a NAIA A-Standard time of 2:28.23, while Julian Avila placed fifth in 2:30.42 with a NAIA B-Standard time of 2:30.42, Giovanni Rios was seventh in 2:33.06, Ian Doss was 10th in 2:36.78.Dylan Worrell finished second in the shot put with a mark of 14.99m, Keegan Lott was sixth with a mark of 14.59m, Keyon Baccus was ninth with a mark of 13.32m, Simeon Faagai was 11th with a mark of 12.57m and Cody Flax was 19th with a mark of 10.96m.Damion Jackson placed second in the 3000m with a time of 8:40.66, Brenden Ellis was 10th with a time of 8:57.97, Shane Calvin was 12th in 9:04.23, and Cisco Alvarez was 20th in 10:05.34.Damion Jackson placed third in the 5000m with a time of 15:08.31 setting a new school record, Shane Calvin was eighth with a time of 15:41.20 and Cisco Alvarez was 14th with a time of 16:24.59.Ty Davidson posted a third place finish in the 600m with a time of 1:23.63, Wyatt Johnson was fifth in 1:24.04, Triston Cottone was sixth in 1:25.27, Nicolas Martinez was seventh in 1:26.13 and Tytus Reed was 11th in 1:26.51. In the 800m. Carter Huyser posted a third place finish in 1:56.99, Julian Avila was fifth in 1:57.32, Ty Davidson was eighth in 1:59.65, Nicolas Martinez was 16th in 2:06.47 and Wyatt Johnson was 17th in 2:07.91.Zamari Burrell finished sixth in the 60m finals with a time of 7.15 seconds after qualifying seventh in the preliminaries. Tyler Fontenot placed 14th in the preliminaries with a time of 7.30, Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey was 16th with a time of 7.32 and DeJaylon Beal was 20th with a time of 7.40.Simeon Faagai was sixth in the weight throw with a mark of 15.43m, Cody Flax was eighth with a mark of 14.91m and Keegan Lott was 13th with a mark of 13.41m.Zamari Burrell finished sixth in the 200m finals with a time of 23.03 seconds after qualifying fifth in the preliminaries. Tyler Fontenot was 16th in 23.53, DeJaylon Beal was 20th in 23.86, Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey was 21st in 23.99, Riley Garcia was 25th in 24.24 and James Preston was 27th in 24.43. In the mile, Jake Cruz was eighth in 4:31.69, Zack Tibbitts was 12th in 4:44.45, Brodie Bradshaw was 14th in 4:45.74, Jack Horacek was 16th in 4:49.19, and Cameron Churchill-Dowd was 18th in 4:51.43. The 4x400m relay team of Zamari Burrell, Riley Garcia, Nicolas Martnez and Ty Davidson finished ninth with a time of 3:34.93.James Preston finished 16th in the long jump with a mark of 6.18m. In the 400m, Riley Garcia was 17th in 53.77 seconds.Several student-athletes came away with All-KCAC honors, and a few new school records and NAIA qualifying marks were achieved. KWU finished with 95 points, behind KCAC Champion Friends with 188 and Saint Mary with 154. Evangel was fourth with 69 and Tabor was fifth with 63 points. The 4x800m relay team of