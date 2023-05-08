Men’s Track posts second place finish at KCAC Championships, Parker and Lewis honored

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Track posted its highest score ever in the KCAC Championship Meet as the Coyotes scored 137 points and finished second as the conference meet was held at Tabor College’s Joel Wiens Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

KWU’s Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) was named the KCAC Field Athlete of the Meet, repeating the same honor he won at the KCAC Indoor Championships in February. Shaquelle Lewis was named as the Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year after another outstanding performance by the Coyote throwers, scoring 24 points in three events at the championship.

Cole Parker won the shot put, recording a mark of 15.79m to win the event by over a half-meter. Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) placed fourth with a mark of 14.25m, Dylan Worrell placed fifth with a mark of 13.59m, Cody Flax (JR/Culver, Kan.) was 15th with a mark of 11.25m, and Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 16th with a mark of 11.23m.

Simeon Faagai (JR/Ponca City, Okla.) was the KCAC Champion in the hammer throw with a mark of 52.14m. Cody Flax placed fourth with a mark of 44.20m, Jonathan Calzada was fifth with a mark of 43.54m, and Jason Traister (FR/Plano, Texas) was 12th with a mark of 37.06m.

Cole Parker finished second in the javelin with a mark of 58.23m, hitting the NAIA ‘A’ Standard and Keegan Lott placed third with a mark of 52.07m.

The 4x800m relay team of Ty Davidson (SO/Lakin, Kan.), Nicolas Martinez (FR/Coppell, Texas), Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.), and Will Griffith placed second with a time of 7:53.84.

Mark Benjamin posted a second place finish in the 200m finals, posting a time of 21.49 seconds.

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) smashed his school record in the long jump finishing second with a mark of 7.56m and hitting the NAIA ‘A’ Standard.

Keegan Lott placed second in the discus with a mark of 46.18m, Cole Parker was third with a mark of 45.63m, Simeon Faagai was fifth with a mark of 40.14m, Jason Traister was eighth with a mark of 38.88m, and Jonathan Calzada was 16th with a mark of 28.05m.

Eryk Kyser paced third in the 400m with a time of 49.35 seconds, while Riley Garcia (FR/San Antonio, Texas) posted a 14th place finish with a time of 51.46 seconds and Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) was 23rd with a time of 54.48 seconds.

Will Griffith posted a third place finish in the 800m with a time of 1:58.23, Ty Davidson was fourth with a 1:58.28, Julian Avila (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) placed 12th in 2:01.77, Nicolas Martinez place 18th in 2:03.44, and Giovanni Rios placed 19th with a 2:03.70.

Mark Benjamin posted a fourth place finish in the 100m hitting the NAIA ‘B’ Standard with a time of 10.53 seconds.

Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) was fifth in the 10000m with a time of 32:49.11, Cisco Alvarez (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was sixth in 33:01.40, Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) was seventh in 33:15.60, and Jack Horacek (SO/Topeka. Kan.) was 12th in 35:03.10.

The 4x100m relay team of Que Hill (JR/Salina, Kan.), Mark Benjamin, Arlander Johnson (SO/Salina, Kan.), and Riley Garcia placed fifth with a time of 42.41 seconds.

Kamal Murphy placed seventh in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.90 seconds.

Giovanni Rios placed seventh in the 1500m with a time of 4:08.63, Stevie Merrill placed 20th with a time of 4:32.18, and Remington Wiseman (FR/Howard, Kan.) was 30th in 5:12.46.

Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) placed eighth with a mark of 6.53m in the long jump.

Kamal Murphy placed eighth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 63.85 seconds.

The 4x400m relay team of Riley Garcia, Ty Davidson, Julian Avila, and Will Griffith placed eighth in 3:27.51.

Austin Hess placed 10th in the 5000m with a time of 15:50.26, Jake Cruz (FR/Pasadena, Texas) was 11th with an 16:00.25, Shane Calvin was 15th in 16:15.71, Cisco Alvarez was 16th in 16:18.54, and Jack Horacek was 23rd in 16:44.81.

Kamal Murphy placed 10th in the triple jump with a mark of 12.89m and Darius Archuleta was 11th with a mark of 12.65m.