Men’s Tennis picked to finish fifth in KCAC Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 Kansas Conference race as the KCAC announced its 2023 KCAC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll, as selected by conference coaches.

The Coyotes received 81 points in the poll, just a point behind Ottawa in fourth, and nine points out of third place in Bethel with 90.

The Coyotes are coming off a stellar season in 2022 where KWU went 7-2 in the KCAC and reached the conference semifinals after not winning a match in 2021 in conference play.

McPherson, the seven-time defending champion in men’s tennis, was the preseason favorite, earning 110 points and 10 of 11 first-place votes.

Southwestern was picked second with 94 points and a first-place vote.

Bethel was third, followed by Ottawa, Kansas Wesleyan, Tabor, Evangel, Sterling, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Bethany, Friends and Saint Mary.

Evangel joins the KCAC as a member in tennis this spring, and will have full conference membership in 2023-24.

KWU opens its spring season on February 3 at the ITA NAIA Indoor Team Championships in Overland Park against No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett. KWU’s home opener is on March 11 against both Concordia (Neb.) and Doane at the new Salina Tennis Center.

2023 KCAC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll

1. McPherson – 110 (10)

2. Southwestern – 94 (1)

3. Bethel – 90

4. Ottawa – 82

5. Kansas Wesleyan – 81

6. Tabor – 63

7. Evangel – 50

8. Sterling – 46

9. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 44

10. Bethany – 35

11. Friends – 18

12. Saint Mary – 13