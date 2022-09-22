Salina, KS

Men’s Tennis opens season with 7-0 win over Baker

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 22, 2022

The Kansas Wesleyan men’s tennis team played the rare fall dual to get its season started on Wednesday afternoon at the Bradley Tennis Courts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. The Coyotes came away with a 7-0 win over the Baker Wildcats.

 

It was the first fall dual for the Coyotes since 2018, when the team played three – against Rockhurst, Baker and Washburn.

 

In doubles play, the Coyotes won two of three matches to take the doubles point. Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) and Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) beat Alejandro Hernandez and Fabian Martinez 6-2; and Jacob Phelps (FR/Lawton, Okla.) and Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) beat Davis Steadman and Kyler Kosanke 6-1. Baker got one win as Juan Manuel Avila and Valentin Dignac beat Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) 6-2.

 

Wesleyan swept all six singles matches.

 

Ware beat Hernandez 6-0. 6-2; Sherer beat Avila 7-6, 6-0; Jacob Phelps beat Dignac 3-6, 7-6, 10-5; Wright beat Martinez 6-2, 6-0; Hanson beat Steadman 6-0, 6-1; and Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) beat Kosanke 6-1, 6-1.

 

The Coyotes will play this weekend at the KCAC Individual Flighted Tournament in Winfield at the T.H. Vaughn Tennis Center.

