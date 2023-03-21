Salina, KS

Men’s Tennis opens conference play with 5-2 win over Sterling

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 21, 2023

STERLING, Kan. – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis team was not going to let weather get in the way of a third straight Kansas Conference match. For the first time in three tries, the Coyotes played their KCAC opener, coming away with a 5-2 win over Sterling on Monday.

 

The Coyotes tried to play the conference opener twice last week, against McPherson and Oklahoma Wesleyan, but both matches were postponed due to inclement weather.

 

Wesleyan (3-5, 1-0 KCAC) won the doubles point taking two of three matches. At No. 1, Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) beat Antonio Paredes and Angel Marin 6-2; and at No. 3 Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) and Jack Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) beat Zack Hash and Jayce Blede 6-4. Sterling got a win at No. 2 as Pedro Filipoff and Esteban Rocha beat Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) and Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) 7-6 in a tiebreak that went 8-4 in favor of Sterling.

 

The Coyotes claimed four of six singles matches.

 

Ware beat Paredes 6-4, 6-2; Wright beat Marin 7-6, 6-0; Phelps beat Santiago Quintero 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) beat Hunter Lee 6-1, 6-3.

 

Sterling got wins as Felipoff beat Sherer 6-3, 6-2; and Rocha beat Adam Hanson 6-4, 7-6.

 

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, heading to Wichita to take on Friends.

