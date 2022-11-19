Salina, KS

Men’s Tennis has players earn rankings in final fall ITA rankings

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 19, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan had a pair of players ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s fall regional and national rankings as announced by the ITA.

 

The rankings include the Top 20 individuals and Top 10 doubles teams regionally, and the Top 50 individuals and Top 25 doubles teams at the national level.

 

KWU had two players ranked in the NAIA Central Region rankings. Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) was ranked No. 11 in the ranking and Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) was ranked No. 18 in the regional ranking. Ware and Sherer also are ranked No. 4 in the region as a doubles team.

 

Ware and Sherer were also ranked No. 25 in the national NAIA doubles ranking.

