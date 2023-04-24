Men’s Tennis falls to Ottawa 5-2 in KCAC finale

OTTAWA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis dropped a 5-2 decision to the Ottawa Braves on Saturday at Forest Park in the KCAC finale for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan finishes the conference season with a 6-5 record, 8-10 overall, and will head to Ottawa on Wednesday to face the Braves again in the KCAC quarterfinals.

Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) scored one of two points for the Coyotes in the match, winning at No. 1 singles, defeating Santiago Tartaglia 6-2, 6-4. Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) picked up the other point for the Coyotes with a win at No. 6 singles beating Eric Czapinski 6-4, 6-4.

Ottawa got wins in the other four singles matches. Julian Toloza beat Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) 6-4, 6-4; Jhoel Quinonez beat Jacob Phelps (FR/Lawton, Okla.) 6-3, 6-3; Kevin Ugarteche beat Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) 6-3, 6-2; and Oscar Giorgio beat Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, KWU got a win in the No. 1 flight but could not pick up another win as Ottawa claimed the doubles point. Ware and Wright beat Giorgio and Toloza 6-2 for the Coyote win. Oscar Aguilera and Tartaglia beat Hanson and Craft 6-1; and Quinonez and Ugarteche beat Collin and Jacob Phelps 6-0.