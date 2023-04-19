Men’s Tennis falls to No. 20 McPherson 7-0

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis dropped a 7-0 decision to the No. 20 ranked McPherson Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Salina Tennis Center.

The Coyotes got one win in doubles, but could not capture the doubles point. Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) beat Martin Millos and Michael Beltran 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. In the other doubles flights, Trry Murphy and Oscar Brouwer beat Jacob Phelps (FR/Lawton, Okla.) and Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) 6-1; and Celien Bolton and Arthur Nardy beat Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) 6-1.

In singles, McPherson swept all six flights.

Beltran beat Ware 6-4, 6-1; Marcus Nardy beat Sherer 6-2, but was trailing 5-4 in the second set when Sherer had to retire due to injury. Millos beat Wright 6-2, 7-5; Marcano beat Jacob Phelps 6-2, 6-4; Bolton beat Hanson 6-0, 6-3; and Arthur Nardy beat Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) 6-2, 6-2.

KWU wraps up KCAC play on Saturday at Ottawa.