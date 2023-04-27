Men’s Tennis ends season with loss to Ottawa

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis saw its season come to an end on Wednesday as the Coyotes dropped a 4-2 decision to Ottawa in the KCAC quarterfinal round at Genesis Health Club.

The Coyotes would pick up a win in doubles, earning the doubles point by winning two of three flights. Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) beat Oscar Giorgio and Julian Toloza 7-6, and Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) beat Jhoel Quinonez and Kevin Ugarteche 6-4. Ottawa got one doubles win as Santiago Tartaglia and Oscar Aguilera beat Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) and Jacob Phelps (FR/Lawton, Okla.) 6-3.

Ware got the only point of the match in singles play. The ITA No. 37 ranked player in the NAIA beat Tartaglia 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1. Ottawa won the other four matches that were completed to clinch the match. Toloza beat Sherer 7-5, 6-3; Quinonez beat Wright 6-4, 6-2; Ugarteche beat Jacob Phelps 6-2, 6-2; Giorgio beat Hanson 6-1, 6-2.

One match was unfinished at the time of clinch as Aguilera was leading Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) 6-2 and was early in the second set.

The Coyotes finish their season with an 8-11 record.