Men’s Tennis continues hot start to KCAC season beating Friends 7-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 30, 2022

WICHITA – For the third time in as many Kansas Conference matches the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis team has beaten a team 7-0. The Coyotes bested the Falcons to improve to 3-0 in the KCAC on Tuesday at Riverside Tennis Complex.

 

Doubles play was a clean sweep for the Coyotes to earn the point. Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) and Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.) won over Franco Iozzo and Hugo Prats Nicholas 6-3 at No. 1, Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (FR/Maize, Kan.) beat Kerry Dunn and Christian Martin 6-0 at No. 2 and Braeden Lewis (FR/Edmond, Okla.) and Luke Craft (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) beat Jonah Schoneger and Nathan Watson 6-4.

 

In singles, KWU went 6-0 as well. Harkin beat Prats Nicolas 6-7, 6-4, 10-4 at No. 1. Ware beat Dunn 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Sherer beat Iozzo 6-4 6-1 at No. 3, Wright beat Martin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Rodrigo Vera (SR/Lima, Peru) beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 and Lewis beat Ethan Chouinard 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6.

 

KWU returns to action on Saturday at Tabor.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

