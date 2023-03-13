Salina, KS

Men’s Tennis comes up just short against Concordia

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 13, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis, coming off a big win on Saturday against Doane, dropped a 4-3 decision to Concordia University on Sunday at the new Salina Tennis Center.

 

It was the first match for the Coyotes at their new home court facility, after Saturday’s matches were pushed inside to The Pines due to inclement weather.

 

Things started out in favor of the Coyotes, as KWU won two of three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. Alex Sherer (SO/Rossville, Kan.) and Jacob Phelps (FR/Lawton, Okla.) beat Juan Rabellino and Thomas can Haaren 7-6, on a 7-4 tiebreak. Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) and Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) beat Huge Fuentes and Shawn Springer 7-5. Concordia won the third doubles flight as Eduardo Rojas and Santiago Abadia defeated Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) 6-0.

 

Singles play saw Concordia pick up four wins as KWU had to move up players a flight in action.

 

Ware beat Rojas 6-1, 6-1; and Wright beat Springer 6-3, 6-4 for the two KWU wins in singles. Concordia got wins as Fuentes beat Jacob Phelps 6-3, 6-3; Abadia beat Hanson 6-2, 6-0; Rabellino beat Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) 6-2, 6-3; and Manuel Rodriguez Berdud beat Craft 6-2, 6-1.

 

The Coyotes are set to play NCAA Division II opponent Newman on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Wichita, before returning home on Thursday to face No. 23 ranked McPherson in the Kansas Conference opener for the Coyotes at Salina Tennis Center.

