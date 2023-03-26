Men’s Tennis blanks Friends 7-0

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis picked up a 7-0 win over the Friends University Falcons on Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center.

The victory improves the Coyotes to 2-0 in the KCAC and 4-5 overall.

The Coyotes swept the doubles matches, with only two being contested. Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.) beat Augusto Morais and Dallas Elmore 6-1, and Luke Craft (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) and Adam Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) beat Christian Martin and Ethan Chouinard 6-4. The No. 3 flight was not contested with KWU earning a default win.

In singles, the Coyotes swept the flights. Ware beat Morais 6-0. 6-1; Wright beat Martin 6-3, 6-2; Adam Hanson beat Elmore 7-5, 6-4; Collin Phelps (FR/Salina, Kan.) beat Chouinard 6-2, 6-4; Craft beat Hinojos 6-3, 6-1; and Jack Hanson (FR/Edmond, Okla.) picked up a default win.

The Coyotes start a string of three straight home matches on Monday, hosting Bethel starting at 3 p.m. at the Salina Tennis Center. KWU then hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday, and KCAC newcomer Evangel on Saturday.