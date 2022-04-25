Men’s Tennis beats Ottawa 6-1 to earn No. 3 seed in KCAC Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Tennis dropped the doubles point of its match with Ottawa at The Pines on Saturday. The Coyotes bounced back and won all six singles matches to win the match 6-1 and secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s KCAC Tournament.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Salina Country Club but due to morning rain and high winds, the match was moved to The Pines, a 2-court indoor facility, located in Salina.

After Ottawa won the doubles point getting wins by Adris Gudins and Jhoel Quinonez over Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) and Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.) 7-6 in a tiebreaker, and by Luke Graham and Eric Czapinski over Luke Craft (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) and Braeden Lewis (FR/Edmond, Okla.) 6-3, the match turned in favor of the Coyotes.

Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (FR/Maize, Kan.) got a win at No. 2 doubles over Scott Hjelm and Oscar Aguilera 6-2 to jump start Wesleyan’s rally.

In singles, Harkin beat Gudins 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1. Ware beat Hjelm 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Sherer beat Quinonez 7-5, 7-6 at No. 3. Wright beat Aguilera 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 at No. 4. Rodrigo Vera (SR/Lima, Peru) won his first set over Czapinski before Czapinski retired giving Vera the win. Wes Robertson (SO/Edmond, Okla.) got a walkover win over Graham.

KWU will now await to see its opponent in the KCAC Tournament which starts next week.