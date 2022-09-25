Salina, KS

Men’s Soccer tripped up by Tabor 1-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 25, 2022

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer fell to the Tabor Bluejays 1-0 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium.

 

The teams played to a scoreless half, before Tabor got a goal in the 59th minute on a set piece on a free kick after a KWU foul.

 

Neither team presented much of a scoring chance in the first 45 but the second 45 saw many chances for both teams.

 

The Coyotes had a few good looks but could not find the back of the net. Wesleyan’s best chance came in the 83rd minute when Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) had an initial shot blocked, and his follow would hit the cross bar.

 

Tabor outshot the Coyotes 16-6. Good had three of Wesleyan’s shots.

 

The Coyotes return home on Wednesday, hosting the Sterling Warriors at JRI Stadium.

