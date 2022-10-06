Men’s Soccer tripped up by Saint Mary 2-1

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer drew even with Saint Mary in the 68th minute, but a goal in the 71st minute sent the Spires to a 2-1 win over the Coyotes at JRI Stadium on Wednesday night.

The teams battled to a scoreless tie after the first 45 minutes, with KWU goalkeeper Ronald Gonzalez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) making several outstanding saves for the Coyotes to help keep Saint Mary off the board.

Saint Mary’s first goal came in the 60th minute as Romario Harding scored off an assist by Paul Trejo, Trejo finding Harding for a header just outside the 6-yard box for the score.

Kevin Benitez (SR/Garden City, Kan.) netted the equalizer for the Coyotes in the 68th minute. Benitez got a pass from Brandon Oaks (SO/Salina, Kan.) on the right side at the top of the box and shot just inside the near post for the goal to even the match.

Three minutes later Saint Mary got the go-ahead goal, as Jose Acosta took a long pass from Ramiro Vasquez and snuck the shot inside the far post for the goal.

Wesleyan couldn’t find the equalizer.

Saint Mary outshot the Coyotes 28-12 in the match. Benitez led the way with three shots. Gonzalez had 12 saves in the match for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes will face Avila on Saturday following the women’s match at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.