Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 46 °

Men’s Soccer tripped up by Friends 3-1

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 20, 2022

WICHITA – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes got on the board first, but the Friends Falcons answered with three goals to come away with a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday night at Adair-Austin Stadium.

 

Miguel Millan scored for the Coyotes in the 12th minute, off an assist from Brandon Oaks. Oaks sent a ball to the middle of the box to Millan who scored it.

 

The score remained the same until the 38th minute when Friends got the equalizer.

 

The Falcons took the lead early in the second half in the 49th minute, and then added an 89th minute goal for the 3-1 win.

 

Friends held a 12-8 advantage in shots. Three Coyotes had two shots each to lead the way.

 

Up next for the Coyotes will be a match with Southwestern on Saturday at 1:30 as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

To the Nines – Women’s ...

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women's Soccer picked up its ninth straight win as the Coyotes cruised ...

October 20, 2022 Comments

Men’s Soccer tripped up by Fr...

Sports News

October 20, 2022

Women’s Volleyball back in th...

Sports News

October 20, 2022

Missing Man Found Dead

Kansas News

October 20, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Man Found Dead
October 20, 2022Comments
Fuel Card Skimmers Discov...
October 20, 2022Comments
Driver Killed When Cement...
October 20, 2022Comments
Family Halloween Event Sa...
October 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra