Men’s Soccer tripped up by Friends 3-1

WICHITA – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes got on the board first, but the Friends Falcons answered with three goals to come away with a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday night at Adair-Austin Stadium.

Miguel Millan scored for the Coyotes in the 12th minute, off an assist from Brandon Oaks. Oaks sent a ball to the middle of the box to Millan who scored it.

The score remained the same until the 38th minute when Friends got the equalizer.

The Falcons took the lead early in the second half in the 49th minute, and then added an 89th minute goal for the 3-1 win.

Friends held a 12-8 advantage in shots. Three Coyotes had two shots each to lead the way.

Up next for the Coyotes will be a match with Southwestern on Saturday at 1:30 as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.