Men’s Soccer rides defense to a 1-0 win over Tabor

HILLSBORO – Kamille Kum’s goal was the difference for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes as KWU beat the Tabor College Bluejays 1-0 at Joel Wiens Stadium on Wednesday night.

Wesleyan’s defense was outstanding, holding Tabor to just four shots, but none were on target. KWU outshot Tabor 8-4 in the match.

The Coyote goal was in the 21st minute as Kamille Kum scored it on a header off a pair of nifty passes, the first from Gerardo Garcia on the right wing, to Noel Zimbeva in the middle to Kum for the header in.

From there, the Coyotes controlled the match.

Wesleyan nearly added another goal in the 81st minute on a shot by Mateo Hoyos , but Tabor keeper Alejandro Honrado made a brilliant save on the ball.

Garcia led the Coyotes with three shots.

KWU heads to Leavenworth to take on Saint Mary on Saturday.