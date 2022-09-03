Men’s Soccer plays to 1-1 draw with Our Lady of the Lake

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer played to a 1-1 tie on Friday with Our Lady of the Lake University at the OLLU soccer field.

It was the first time the Coyotes faced the new college soccer rule, where no overtimes will be played in the regular season, meaning the match ended tied after 90 minutes. Once postseason comes around, games will have overtime periods, but will play out the entire overtime, similar to World Cup in the knockout stage.

Our Lady of the Lake scored early in the match, in the third minute on a goal by Benjamin Rios, off an assist from Cade Ryan as he crossed a ball in from the corner for the score.

The Coyotes had plenty of chances in the first half, but were unable to get a ball into the back of the net.

Wesleyan’s first chance at a goal came in the 51st minute when the Coyotes were awarded a penalty kick after a foul by the Saints inside the penalty area. Unfortunately, Alfonso Lopez (SR/Fontana, Calif.)’s shot was stopped by a lucky guess by Carlos Hernandez on the try.

Finally in the 64th minute, the Coyotes broke through. Brandon Oaks (SO/Salina, Kan.) turned over the Saints and scored on a shot down the middle of the field for the equalizer.

The Coyotes had plenty more opportunities for a goal but could not get one in the net.

Wesleyan outshot OLLU 21-9 in the match, led by five shots from Lopez. Steven Moya (SR/Whittier, Calif.) and Oaks had four each. Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (SO/Bryan, Texas) had four saves.

The Coyotes are back in action on Sunday, taking on Texas A&M – San Antonio at 11 a.m.