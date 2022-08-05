Men’s Soccer picked 11th in KCAC Coaches Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer was picked to finish 11th in the KCAC Men’s Soccer race this season as the conference coaches conducted the annual preaseason poll as part of the group’s conference virtual media day.

“The conference is very strong in men’s soccer and I experienced that last season,” Wesleyan head coach LeBaron Hollimon said during media day. “I’m excited to take on the challenge again this year.

“We are focused on the way we finished the season last year, winning four of our last six, and using that to springboard into this season.”

KWU finished the season 5-12-1 and 4-8 in the KCAC, but won four of the last six matches, including a win over then No. 25 ranked McPherson College in the regular season finale.

Hollimon has 13 players returning that had starting experience a season ago, including three key players in returning All-KCAC selection Alfonso Lopez, sophomore Israel Good and senior David Bellin.

The Coyotes will have 18 newcomers to the team, but the list includes a couple student-athletes from the 2020 team that sat out last season, but have rejoined the team, including 2020-21 All-KCAC nod Steven Moya.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous pick by the conference coaches to win the KCAC again in 2022. The Eagles received the maximum available 144 points and 12 first-place votes. McPherson was picked to finish second earning 126 points and the other first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team in the preseason poll.

Friends was picked third, followed by Tabor in fourth. Ottawa was fifth, Southwestern sixth, Sterling seventh, York eighth, Bethel ninth, Saint Mary 10th, KWU, Bethany was 12th and Avila was 13th.

The Coyotes open the 2022 season on August 21 at Doane University in Crete, Neb. The home opener for the Coyotes is August 27 against Oklahoma City University and the conference opener is set for September 17 at Ottawa.

2022 KCAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 144 (12)

2. McPherson – 126 (1)

3. Friends – 115

4. Tabor – 114

5. Ottawa – 86

6. Southwestern – 83

7. Sterling – 78

8. York – 74

9. Bethel – 58

10. Saint Mary – 49

11. Kansas Wesleyan – 46

12. Bethany – 27

13. Avila – 13