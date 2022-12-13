Salina, KS

Men’s Soccer has four Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 13, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer had four student-athletes named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

 

Coyotes earning spots on the list include Brandon Oaks (SO/Salina, Kan.), David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany), Gustavo Celiz (SO/Wichita, Kan.) and Manuel Jimenez (SR/Lexington, Neb.).

 

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

 

Nearly 1000 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes in men’s soccer in 2022. St. Thomas (Fla.) and Morningside (Iowa) led the country with 23 student-athletes earning the award each. Florida National had 17 and Oregon Tech had 14.

 

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

