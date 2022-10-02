Salina, KS

Men’s Soccer falls to York 5-1

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 2, 2022

YORK, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer saw York University score four second half goals on the way to a 5-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

 

York took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute with a goal, but the Coyotes would get an equalizer in the 39th when Kevin Benitez (SR/Garden City, Kan.) scored off an assist from Jesus Genaro Macias (SR/Garden City, Kan.).

 

The 1-1 tie would hold through the half.

 

York scored four times in the second half to get the 5-1 win. They added goals in the 40th, 54th, 56th, and 80th minutes.

 

York outshot the Coyotes 18-6 in the match. Benitez and Enrique Terrazas (FR/Amarillo, Texas) had two shots each to lead the Coyotes.

 

The Coyotes return home to JRI Stadium for the next two matches, against Saint Mary on Wednesday, and Avila on Saturday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

