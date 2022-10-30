Men’s Soccer falls to Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-1 in season finale

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles showed Saturday night why they are the Kansas Conference’s regular season champions for the fourth consecutive season and the No. 15-ranked team in the most recent NAIA Coaches Top Men’s 25 poll.

Stefan Cvetanovic and Matheus Ferreira scored two goals apiece in leading OKWU to a KCAC 7-1 victory over Kansas Wesleyan on Senior Night at JRI Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex. The Eagles finished atop the conference standings with a 10-1-1 record and are 11-4-2 overall.

After scoring the game’s first three goals the Coyotes answered in the 26th minute when Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) scored from 15 yards out on the left the side, the assist to David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany). It was Good’s second goal of the season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan led 4-1 at intermission.

The Eagles finished with 19 shots while KWU had three. Coyote goalkeeper Graedon Hilton notched three saves.

KWU recognized five seniors who were playing their final home match during a pregame ceremony – forward Kevin Benitez (SR/Garden City, Kan.), midfielders Alfonso Lopez (SR/Fontana, Calif.) and Jesus Genaro Macias (SR/Garden City, Kan.), goalkeeper Ronald Gonzalez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and defender Havier Zaragoza (SR/Hacienda Heights, Calif.).

The Coyotes finished the season with a 2-14-1 overall record, 1-11 in conference play.