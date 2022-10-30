Salina, KS

Men’s Soccer falls to Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-1 in season finale

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 30, 2022

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles showed Saturday night why they are the Kansas Conference’s regular season champions for the fourth consecutive season and the No. 15-ranked team in the most recent NAIA Coaches Top Men’s 25 poll.

 

Stefan Cvetanovic and Matheus Ferreira scored two goals apiece in leading OKWU to a KCAC 7-1 victory over Kansas Wesleyan on Senior Night at JRI Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex. The Eagles finished atop the conference standings with a 10-1-1 record and are 11-4-2 overall.

 

After scoring the game’s first three goals the Coyotes answered in the 26th minute when Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) scored from 15 yards out on the left the side, the assist to David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany). It was Good’s second goal of the season.

 

Oklahoma Wesleyan led 4-1 at intermission.

 

The Eagles finished with 19 shots while KWU had three. Coyote goalkeeper Graedon Hilton notched three saves.

 

KWU recognized five seniors who were playing their final home match during a pregame ceremony – forward Kevin Benitez (SR/Garden City, Kan.), midfielders Alfonso Lopez (SR/Fontana, Calif.) and Jesus Genaro Macias (SR/Garden City, Kan.), goalkeeper Ronald Gonzalez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and defender Havier Zaragoza (SR/Hacienda Heights, Calif.).

 

The Coyotes finished the season with a 2-14-1 overall record, 1-11 in conference play.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

