Men’s Soccer falls to Midland 2-1

Steven Moya (SR/Whittier, Calif.)’s 25th minute goal put the Coyotes up 1-0. Unfortunately, a pair of second half goals by Midland University gave the Warriors a 2-1 victory over the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes on Wednesday night at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Moya dropped his shot in from the left side, receiving crossing passes from Brandon Oaks (SO/Salina, Kan.) and Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) putting the Coyotes up 1-0.

Havier Zaragoza (SR/Hacienda Heights, Calif.) nearly put the Coyotes up a goal in the 12th minute, but his shot careened off the post.

Goalkeeper Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (SO/Bryan, Texas) had some outstanding saves for the Coyotes, including a diving stop in the 15th minute.

The 1-0 score carried over to the half.

Midland tied it in the 55th minute.

The Warriors took the lead in the 81st minute but the Coyotes could not muster an offensive build-up for a game-tying goal.

Midland outshot the Coyotes 15-5 in the match. Moya had two of KWU’s five shots.

The Coyotes are back in action in nine days for the KCAC opener against Ottawa on September 16 in Ottawa.