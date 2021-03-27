Men’s Soccer falls in heartbreaker to Sterling 1-0 in double overtime

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer was literally seconds away from a draw with the Sterling Warriors, who are receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, but the Warriors snuck in a goal with two seconds left to get a 1-0 win over the Coyotes at the Sterling Soccer Pitch.

The Coyotes had played diligently to the very end, the final play, a scrum in front of the goal, in which the Coyote defense made several stops on point blank shots by the Warriors until Luis Iniguez got the ball across just inside the near post.

Sterling had a chance also to win it in the first overtime, awarded a penalty in the 96th minute, but Rafael Alcolea would miss high and wide, keeping the match going.

KWU followed with a chance to win in the 97th minute after a Sterling foul. The Coyotes had an indirect kick that was sent into the box, to the waiting head of Keenan Kropp (JR/Plant City, Fla.), who sent the ball just high over the goal.

The match was fairly even in the final box score. Sterling held a 17-13 advantage in shots. Kropp led the Coyotes with three. Eduardo Picaso had six saves for the Coyotes.

KWU now awaits assignment of seed for the KCAC Tournament which starts April 10 with quarterfinal matches at the higher seed.