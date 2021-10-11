MEN’S SOCCER FALLS IN HEARTBREAKER TO SAINT MARY 5-4

LEAVENWORTH – Saint Mary scored the game winning goal with four seconds left to shock the Kansas Wesleyan men’s soccer team in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss on Saturday night at Berkel Stadium.

KWU had battled back from a 2-0 deficit after Saint Mary scored in the 51st minute to make it 2-0.

Christian Lima (SR/Sao Paulo, Brazil) got the Coyotes on the board in the 56th minute on a goal off an assist by Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.).

Simbron then scored for the Coyotes in the 77th minute for the equalizer and a minute later Adonis Arevalo (SR/Sylmar, Calif.) gave Wesleyan the lead with a goal.

Saint Mary immediately responded seconds later with a tying goal that made it 3-3.

Wesleyan regained the lead in the 83rd with a goal by David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany) assisted by Simbron. Again, though Saint Mary responded just over a minute later with equalizer.

In the waning seconds of regulation time, the ball was loose in the Saint Mary offensive third, and the Spires were able to score on a header just inside the near post for the game winner.

Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) had three of KWU’s 11 shots in the match. USM outshot the Coyotes 15-11 in the match.

Wesleyan is back on the road on Wednesday, heading to Kansas City to take on Avila at 1 p.m. at Avila’s Zarda Multiport Complex.