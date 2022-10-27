Men’s Soccer drops match to McPherson 7-2

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer was defeated by McPherson 7-2 in Wesleyan’s final road contest of the 2022 season.

The Coyotes fell behind early to McPherson 3-0 as the Bulldogs netted first half goals in the 11th, 14th and 23rd minutes.

Wesleyan got on the board just before half time, when Havier Zaragoza (SR/Hacienda Heights, Calif.) scored off an assist by David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany) to make it 3-1 at the half.

McPherson scored two quick goals in the second half in the 46th and 49th minutes, then added another in the 73rd.

Bellin scored for the Coyotes in the 81st minute to make it 6-2, but McPherson added one final goal in the last minute to make it 7-2.

McPherson outshot KWU 17-7 in the match. Zaragoza led the way with four shots.

The Coyotes will close out the 2022 season on Saturday, hosting No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7:30 at JRI Stadium.