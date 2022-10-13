Salina, KS

Men’s Soccer drops match to Bethany

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2022

LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer had an early lead, but the Bethany Swedes came back and would come away with a 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday night at Anderson Field.

 

The Coyotes took an early 1-0 lead on Alfonso Lopez (SR/Fontana, Calif.)’s seventh minute goal, and KWU held the lead until the 23rd minute when Bethany scored the first of four straight goals to take a 4-1 lead after the 54th minute.

 

Brooklyn Butler-Swanger (FR/Olathe, Kan.) scored a goal for the Coyotes in the 61st minute to halve the Bethany lead at 4-2, but the Swedes added two more late in the match, in the 80th and 89th minutes to come away with the 6-2 win.

 

KWU had 13 shots in the match led by five from Lopez.

 

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, hosting Bethel at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

