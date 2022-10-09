Men’s Soccer drops match to Avila 7-2

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer got goals from Brooklyn Butler-Swanger (FR/Olathe, Kan.) and Artin Almary (SR/Glendale, Calif.) but the two tallies weren’t enough as Avila knocked off the Coyotes 7-2 on Saturday night at JRI Stadium.

Avila took a 4-0 lead at half time after scoring goals in the 14th, 37th, 38th and 41st minutes.

The Eagles took a 5-0 lead in the 54th minute.

Wesleyan got on the board in the 61st minute on Butler-Swanger’s goal.

The Eagles got two more in the 63rd and 66th before Almary scored in the 85th minute off an assist from Guilherme Ayres (SO/Goiania, Goias, Brazil).

Avila outshot the Coyotes 20-17 in the match. Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) led the Coyotes with six shots.

The Coyotes are at Bethany on Wednesday and return home on Saturday to host Bethel.