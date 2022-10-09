Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 48 °

Men’s Soccer drops match to Avila 7-2

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 9, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer got goals from Brooklyn Butler-Swanger (FR/Olathe, Kan.) and Artin Almary (SR/Glendale, Calif.) but the two tallies weren’t enough as Avila knocked off the Coyotes 7-2 on Saturday night at JRI Stadium.

 

Avila took a 4-0 lead at half time after scoring goals in the 14th, 37th, 38th and 41st minutes.

 

The Eagles took a 5-0 lead in the 54th minute.

 

Wesleyan got on the board in the 61st minute on Butler-Swanger’s goal.

 

The Eagles got two more in the 63rd and 66th before Almary scored in the 85th minute off an assist from Guilherme Ayres (SO/Goiania, Goias, Brazil).

 

Avila outshot the Coyotes 20-17 in the match. Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) led the Coyotes with six shots.

 

The Coyotes are at Bethany on Wednesday and return home on Saturday to host Bethel.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Soccer drops match to A...

Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer got goals from Brooklyn Butler-Swanger (FR/Olathe, Kan.) and Artin A...

October 9, 2022 Comments

Jail Project Remains on Schedule

Kansas News

October 9, 2022

“Bookworm Vending Machine” Unve...

Top News

October 9, 2022

500 Registered For Salina Marathon

Kansas News

October 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jail Project Remains on S...
October 9, 2022Comments
500 Registered For Salina...
October 9, 2022Comments
New KSU Salina Finance an...
October 9, 2022Comments
KWU to Build New Dining H...
October 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra