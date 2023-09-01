Men’s Soccer drops 1-0 decision to Doane on late penalty

An 85th minute penalty kick goal was the difference in Thursday night’s Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer match against the Doane University Tigers at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The single tally gave Doane the 1-0 victory.

The Coyotes had several chances in the first half, but couldn’t convert. Wesleyan’s best first half try came in the 42nd minute when Eduardo Flores missed a shot wide that would have given the Coyotes the lead.

Flores nearly had another score in the 49th minute but was again unlucky.

In the 85th minute, a foul in the box gave Doane the penalty and Brody Mueller converted to give the Tigers the lead.

Jesus Moreno led the Coyotes with four shots as KWU outshot Doane 10-5. Santiago Pagnutti had one save in goal in his KWU debut.

Wesleyan will try again on Tuesday, hosting Randall University at 8 p.m. at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.