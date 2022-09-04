Men’s Soccer comes up short to Texas A&M San Antonio 3-0

SAN ANTONIO – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer fell 3-0 to Texas A&M San Antonio on Sunday.

TAMUSA scored its first goal in the 19th minute from Dante Yosef Valencia to put the hosts up 1-0.

Alfonso Lopez (SR/Fontana, Calif.) had a chance at a goal in the 39th minute but his shot was stopped.

The 1-0 lead would hold into the half.

Wesleyan applied a little more offensive pressure in the second half, but could not find the net. Alejando Cabello nearly missed an equalizer in the 57th minute, hitting the post, and Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) had a good look in the 62nd, but was stopped.

TAMUSA netted its second goal in the 64th minute from Efren Duarte, and Duarte scored a second in the 72nd minute to make it 3-0.

KWU was outshot 12-9 in the match, led by three from Lopez.

Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting Midland at 7:30 at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.