Men’s NCAA Tournament Pairings and Tip-Off Times

The NCAA Selection Committee announced the bracket and pairings for the 2024 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday evening.

The Kansas Jayhawks are one of a record eight Big 12 institutions competing in this year’s Big Dance! They’ll match up against the Samford Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Below is a rundown of all the information you’ll need to plan accordingly.

ONE SEEDS

Connecticut (East) Houston (South) Purdue (Midwest) North Carolina (West)

BIG 12 TEAMS IN

1 – Houston

2 – Iowa State

3 – Baylor

4 – Kansas

6 – BYU, Texas Tech

7 – Texas

9 – TCU

FIRST FOUR

March 19th – Dayton, OH

West Bracket

16) Howard vs. 16) Wagner – 5:40 PM

Midwest Bracket

10) Virginia vs .10) Colorado State – 8:10 PM

March 20th – Dayton, OH

Midwest – 5:40 PM

16) Montana State vs. 16) Grambling State

South – 8:10 PM

10) Boise State vs. 10) Colorado

EAST BRACKET

March 22nd – Brooklyn, NY

1) Connecticut vs. 16) Stetson – 2:45 PM, CBS

8) Florida Atlantic vs. 9) Northwestern – 12:15 PM, CBS

March 22nd – Spokane, WA

5) San Diego State vs. 12) UAB – 1:45 PM, TNT

4) Auburn vs. 13) Yale – 4:15 PM, TNT

March 21 – Omaha, NE

6) BYU vs. 11) Duquesne – 11:40 AM, TruTV

3) Illinois vs. 14) Morehead State – 2:10 PM, TruTV

March 21st – Omaha, NE

7) Washington State vs. 10) Drake – 9:05 PM, TruTV

2) Iowa State vs. 15) South Dakota State – 6:35 PM, TruTV

WEST BRACKET

March 21st – Charlotte, NC

1) North Carolina vs. 16) Howard/Wagner – 1:45 PM, CBS

8) Mississippi State vs. 8) Michigan State – 11:15 AM, CBS

March 22nd – Spokane, WA

5) Saint Mary’s vs. 12) Grand Canyon -9:05 PM, TruTV

4) Alabama vs. 13) Charleston – 7:35 PM, TruTV

March 22nd – Memphis, TN

6) Clemson vs. 11) New Mexico – 2:10 PM, TruTV

3) Baylor vs. 14) Colgate – 11:40 AM, TruTV

March 21st – Salt Lake City, UT

7) Dayton vs. 10) Nevada – 3:30 PM, TBS

2) Arizona vs. 15) Long Beach State – 1:00 PM, TBS

SOUTH BRACKET

March 22nd – Memphis, TN

1) Houston vs. 16) Longwood – 8:20 PM, TNT

8) Nebraska vs. 9) Texas A&M – 5:%0 PM, TNT

March 22nd – Brooklyn, NY

5) Wisconsin vs. 12) James Madison – 8:40 PM, CBS

4) Duke vs. 13) Vermont – 6:10 PM, CBS

March 21st – Pittsburgh, PA

6) Texas Tech vs. 11) North Carolina State – 8:40 PM, CBS

3) Kentucky vs. 14) Oakland – 6:10 PM, CBS

March 22nd – Indianapolis, IN

7) Florida vs. 10) Boise State/Colorado – 3:30 PM, TBS

2) Marquette vs. 15) Western Kentucky – 1:00 PM, TBS

MIDWEST BRACKET

March 22nd – Indianapolis, IN

1) Purdue vs. 16) Montana State/Grambling State – 6:25 PM, TBS

8) Utah State vs. 9) TCU – 8:55 PM, TBS

March 21st – Salt Lake City, UT

5) Gonzaga vs. 12) McNeese State – 6:25 PM, CBS

4) Kansas vs. 13) Samford – 8:55 PM, TBS

March 21st – Pittsburgh, PA

6) South Carolina vs. 11) Oregon – 3:00 PM, TNT

3) Creighton vs. 14) Akron – 12:30 PM, TNT

March 21st – Charlotte, NC

7) Texas vs. 10) Virginia/Colorado State – 5:50 PM, TNT

2) Tennessee vs. 15) Saint Peter’s – 8:20 PM, TNT