Men’s Indoor Track finishes second at KCACs, Hiser, Lewis and Parker bring home individual awards

WICHITA – It was the best finish ever for the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Indoor Track team at the KCAC Championships as the Coyotes finished in second place, scoring a team record 123 points as the conference championships wrapped up on Saturday at Wichita State’s Heskett Center.

The second place finish was just the start of the awards brought home by the Coyotes.

Kyle Hiser was selected by his peers as the KCAC Men’s Indoor Track Coach of the Year, while Shaquelle Lewis was named as the Men’s Indoor Track Assistant Coach of the Year. Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) was named as the KCAC Men’s Indoor Track Co-Field Athlete of the Year for his efforts at the championship meet.

There was plenty for the Coyotes to howl about, as the Coyotes brought home several gold medals and many All-KCAC honors.

Will Griffith won the 800m run with a time of 1:57.82, while Julian Avila (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) placed eighth with a time of 2:02.74.

The 4x800m relay team brought home a gold medal for the Coyotes as the group of Will Griffith, Julian Avila, Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.) and Ty Davidson (SO/Lakin, Kan.) hit the NAIA B Standard with a time of 7:59.75.

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) won the long jump, setting a new KCAC Championship record with a mark of 7.18m, hitting the NAIA A Standard.

The Coyotes swept the medal stand in the shot put, as Cole Parker won the event with a mark of 15.73m, while Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was second with a mark of 14.56m, and Dylan Worrell (SO/White City, Kan.) placed third with a mark of 14.41m. Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) was ninth with a mark of 12.57m, Simeon Faagai (JR/Ponca City, Okla.) was 12th with a mark of 11.97m, and Jason Traister (FR/Plano, Texas) was 13th with a mark of 11.73m.

Ty Davidson set a new school record for the Coyotes in the 600m run with a time of 1:24.11, earning a second-place finish.

In the weight throw, Simeon Faagai finished second, hitting the NAIA B Standard with a mark of 16.42m. Cody Flax (JR/Culver, Kan.) was third with a mark of 15.72m, Cole Parker was fourth with a mark of 15.20m, Jason Traister was sixth with a mark of 14.26m, Jonathan Calzada was 11th with a mark of 13.11m and Keegan Lott was 13th with a mark of 12.28m.

Eryk Kyser placed third in the 400m with a time of 50.36 seconds.

The Distance Medley Relay team of Ty Davidson, Julian Avila, Giovanni Rios and Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) posted a third-place finish with a time of 10:43.20.

Shane Calvin posted a fifth-place finish in the 5000m with a time of 15:21.52, Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) was 10th with a time of 15:28.94, Cisco Alvarez (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was 12th with a time of 15:38.95, and Jack Horacek (SO/Topeka. Kan.) was 15th with a time of 16:01.02.

Giovanni Rios placed sixth in the 1000m with a time of 2:36.75.

In the mile, Shane Calvin led the Coyotes with a sixth-place finish in 4:30.41, Jack Horacek was 10th in 4:36.31, and Remington Wiseman (FR/Howard, Kan.) was 32nd with a time of 5:34.03.

In the 3000m, Austin Hess led the way with a sixth-place finish in 9:01.63, Cisco Alvarex was seventh in 9:02.56, and Jake Cruz (FR/Pasadena, Texas) was ninth in 9:08.83.

Kamal Murphy (SO/Hollywood, Fla.) finished sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 13.00m, Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) was seventh with a mark of 12.96m and Eryk Kyser was 10th with a mark of 12.66m.

In the 200m, Eryk Kyser placed seventh with a time of 23.16 seconds and Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) was eighth with a time of 23.32 seconds. James Preston (FR/Houston, Texas) finished 26th in the event preliminaries with a time of 24.56 seconds.

The 4x400m relay team of James Preston, Will Griffith, Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) and Riley Garcia (FR/San Antonio, Texas) finished seventh with a time of 3:34.26.

Darius Archuleta finished ninth in the long jump with a mark of 6.13m.

Mark Benjamin placed eighth in the 60m dash finals with a time of 7.22 seconds. James Preston finished 30th in the preliminaries of the event with a time of 7.49 seconds.

Kamal Murphy was 10th in the 60m hurdles preliminaries with a time of 10 seconds flat.

The Coyotes beat Friends by seven points in the final standings as the Falcons scored 116 points. Saint Mary was the KCAC Champion with 181 points. Tabor finished fourth and Ottawa was fifth to round out the Top 5 teams.