Men’s Golf ties for third at KCAC Championships

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf wrapped up its 2023 season on Wednesday as the Coyotes tied for third place at the KCAC Men’s Golf Championships at Buffalo Dunes this week.

Wesleyan finished with a four-round score of 1151, which was 1-under par for the tournament, and tied with Sterling in the final standings.

Bethany earned second place just one shot ahead of the Coyotes and Warriors with an 1150, and Friends was the KCAC champion with a score of 1131, 21-under par for the tournament.

Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) led the way for the Coyotes with a third place finish, shooting a 281 for the tournament, 7-under par.

Landon Berquist (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for seventh with a 288, shooting even par for the tournament.

Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) placed 10th with a 289, shooting 1-over par for the tournament.

Jackson Malone (FR/Frisco, Texas) finished 16th shooting a 6-over 294 for the tournament.

Tyler Tarvin (SO/North Richland Hills, Texas) placed 31st with a 311 for the tournament.

Friends’ Gerardo Alemany was the individual champion, winning a playoff over Zach Willard from Bethany.

Three Coyotes were named to the All-Tournament Team in Vikander, Berquist and Watson.

KWU also had two others playing as individuals in the tournament, led by Matthew Freriks (SR/Stinnett, Texas) who finished with a score of 293, that included a 66 in the final round, his final round of collegiate golf.

Adam Vigars (SO/Princeton, Ill.) posted a score of 312 playing as an individual.