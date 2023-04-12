Men’s Golf ties for sixth at Midwest Spring National Invitational

MANHATTAN – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf finished tied for sixth at the Midwest Spring National Invitational, hosted by KWU, on Monday and Tuesday at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

The Coyotes put together two rounds of 312 to finish with a 624 for the tournament, tying with Morningside in the final standings, and narrowly edging out Concordia (Neb.) with a 626.

Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) tied for 24th leading the Coyote team finishers with a 154 (76-78). Landon Berquist (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for 28th with a 155 (77-78), Jackson Malone (FR/Frisco, Texas) tied for 32nd with a 156 (77-79), Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 41st with a 159 (82-77) and Tyler Tarvin (SO/North Richland Hills, Texas) placed 57th with a 164 (83-81).

Adam Vigars (SO/Princeton, Ill.) tied for 41st with a 159 (75-84), Nolan De Los Santos (FR/Lancaster, Texas) tied for 66th with a 170 (85-85) and Matthew Freriks (SR/Stinnett, Texas) tied for 70th with a 175 (81-94), as the trio played as individuals.

Bellevue (Neb.) was the tournament team champion with a 589, edging out Southwestern Christian (Okla.) with a 595. Friends finished third with a 597, Northwestern (Iowa) was fourth with a 610, and Grand View (Iowa) was fifth with a 622 to round out the top five teams.

Rodrigo Navarette of Bellevue (Neb.) won the tournament’s individual title with a 5-under 139, winning by seven shots over Gerardo Alemany of Friends.

Up next for the Coyotes is the KCAC Men’s Golf Championships at Buffalo Dunes in Garden City on April 17-19.