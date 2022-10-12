Men’s Golf finishes sixth at Memphis Shootout in final fall tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf took on a loaded field and a championship level course on Monday and Tuesday in the Memphis Shootout held at TPC Southwind.

The Coyotes placed sixth in the field of team that featured four nationally ranked teams, including the No. 19 ranked Coyotes, along with six other teams receiving votes in the first regular season NAIA poll released last week.

TPC Southwind plays host to the FEDEX St. Jude Championship every August, marking the start of the FEDEX Cup playoffs in the PGA TOUR.

Wesleyan finished with a final score of 909 in the tournament, posting team scores of 297, 300 and 312, finishing two shots ahead of Williams Baptist in the final standings.

Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) led the way for the Coyotes finishing tied for 18th with a score of 223 (75-76-62) for the tournament. Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) tied for 23rd with a 225 (73-69-83), Jackson Malone (FR/Frisco, Texas) tied for 29th with a 228 (73-76-79), Tyler Tarvin (SO/North Richland Hills, Texas) was 53rd with a 237 (76-79-82), and Landon Berquist (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for 54th with a 238 (78-81-79).

Philipp Pakosch won the individual tournament title finishing with a 3-under par 210, one shot ahead of Ivan Ninkovic and Sebastian Sandin from Lindsey Wilson who tied for second with a 211.

There were 15 teams and 75 players in the tournament.

Lindsey Wilson was the team champion of the event, finishing with an 854, nine shots better than Southwestern Christian with an 863. William Carey was third, Indiana Wesleyan was fourth and Missouri Baptist was fifth to round out the top 5.