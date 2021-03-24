Men’s Golf finishes second at KCAC First Leg, Watson claims individual title

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Fueled by an outstanding performance by Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.), the Kansas Wesleyan men’s golf team finished second in the final standings of the KCAC First Leg held on Monday and Tuesday at Battle Creek.

The Coyotes finished narrowly behind Bethany. The Swedes carded a 3-round score of 892, three shots better than the Coyotes at 895.

Watson scored a 69 in the first round, and finished with a 75 in the second and a 71 to finish to finish 1-under for the tournament with a 215, winning by four shots. Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.) was third for the Coyotes with a 222, while Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) were part of a group tied for ninth with a 229. Matthew Freriks (SO/Stinnett, Texas) tied for 33rd with a 246 to round out KWU’s team scorers.

Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) finished tied for 19th with a 237 and Austin Odom (SR/Sanger, Texas) was tied for 22nd with a 239, both playing as individuals.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was third in the team standings with a 933, followed by Sterling with a 938, Southwestern with a 951, Ottawa with a 965, Tabor with a 978, York with 1000, and Bethel with 1024.

Next action for the Coyote A team will be on April 5 and 6 in the Sterling Invitational at Prairie Dunes. The KWU B team will play this weekend in the Bethel Spring Invitational in Hesston and Newton.