Men’s Golf finishes fourth at SCU Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team posted a fourth place finish in the SCU Invitational hosted by Southwestern Christian University on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

The Coyotes finished the three-round tournament with a 30-under par score of 834, posting rounds of 275, 274 and 285, finishing two shots ahead of Sterling.

Jackson Malone (FR/Frisco, Texas) (66-68-72) and Tyler Tarvin (SO/North Richland Hills, Texas) (75-65-67) led the way for the Coyotes, finishing in a group tied for ninth place with a score of 206, for 10-under par. Landon Berquist (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) (66-75-69) and Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) (73-68-69) were next for the Coyotes tying for 20th with a 210. Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) was 41st with a 1-under par 215 (72-68-75), Nolan De Los Santos (FR/Lancaster, Texas) was 42nd with an even-par 216, Adam Vigars (SO/Princeton, Ill.) tied for 52nd with a 221 (77-71-73) and Matthew Freriks (SR/Stinnett, Texas) was 59th with a 225 (73-73-79).

Thanapon Suwannapratheen from Dodge City CC was the individual champion with a 17-under par 199 for the tournament, winning by one shot over Tres Hill and Leandro Mihaich from Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City was the team champion, posting a team score of 811 for the tournament, for 53-under par.

The Coyotes will be back in action on September 19 and 20. The A team will head to LeMars, Iowa for the Northern Iowa NIT, while the B team will play in the Crestview Invitational in Wichita.