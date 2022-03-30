Men’s Golf A Team places 10th, B team places 12th at Shawnee Shootout

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf got a 10th place finish from the A team and a 12th place finish from the B team at the Shawnee Shootout on Monday and Tuesday at Shawnee Country Club, hosted by Southwestern Christian.

The A team posted a score of 985 for the three round tournament besting Mineral Area College by three shots, while the B team posted a score of 994, four shots better than Bethany’s B team. There were 15 schools competing with a full team, and 16 at the event in total.

Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the way for the Coyotes posting a score of 231 to tie for fourth place. Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) was 28th with a 242, Tyler Tarvin (FR/North Richland Hills, Texas) tied for 33rd with a 245 and Trevor Oberg (JR/McCook, Neb.) tied for 71st with a 267.

Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Kaleb Thingelstad (FR/Crookston, Minn.) tied for 38th with a score of 246 to lead the KWU B team. Adam Vigars (FR/Princeton, Ill.) tied for 48th with a 252, Matthew Freriks (JR/Stinnett, Texas) tied for 51st with a 253 and Steele Schweinebraten (SO/Las Cruces, N.M.) tied for 68th with a 263.

Southwestern Christian and Weatherford College tied for first in the team standings with a score of 929. Southwestern Christian’s B team was third with a 944, Briar Cliff was fourth with a 949 and Southwestern Christian’s C team rounded out the Top 5 teams with a 955.

Weatherford’s Gatlin Goad was the individual winner with a 224 by three shots over Southwestern Christian’s Saxon Ross.

The KWU B team plays this weekend at the Bethel Spring Invitational at Hesston and Sand Creek Station. The KWU A team plays next Monday and Tuesday in the Prairie Dunes Invitational at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson.