Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 62 °

Men’s Cross County picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Coaches Poll

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 18, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Cross Country was selected to finish fourth in the KCAC in 2022 as the conference coaches conducted the KCAC Preseason Poll. The Coyotes also received a first-place vote in the poll.

 

The Coyotes finished fourth a year ago in the KCAC Championships.

 

Garrett Young is in his first season leading the Coyotes, returning to the program after spending three seasons at Southwestern.

 

Saint Mary was the unanimous preseason favorite as the defending KCAC Champion. The Spires received the maximum 110 points and 10 first-place votes. Coaches cannot rate their own team in the polls. Friends was picked second, followed by Southwestern, KWU and Tabor to round out the Top-5 in the poll.

 

Bethel was picked sixth, McPherson was seventh, Bethany was eighth, York was ninth, Ottawa was 10th, Oklahoma Wesleyan was 11th and Sterling was 12th.

 

The Coyotes open the 2022 season on September 1 in the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson at Fun Valley. The KCAC Championship is November 5 in Winfield.

 

2022 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Saint Mary – 110 (10)
2. Friends – 96
3. Southwestern – 90
4. Kansas Wesleyan – 86 (1)
5. Tabor – 78
6. Bethel – 60
7. McPherson – 56
8. Bethany – 43
9. York – 41
10. Ottawa – 31
11. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 18
12. Sterling – 17

* Avila does not sponsor cross country
** One coach did not submit a ballot, meaning the poll is based on 11 ballots

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Men’s Cross County picked fou...

Kansas Wesleyan Men's Cross Country was selected to finish fourth in the KCAC in 2022 as the confere...

August 18, 2022 Comments

Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities

Top News

August 18, 2022

Women’s Cross Country picked ...

Sports News

August 18, 2022

Owner to Get Classic Corvette Back

Top News

August 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Federal Charges in Child ...
August 18, 2022Comments
Brookville Hotel Reopens ...
August 17, 2022Comments
New Art Salutes History, ...
August 17, 2022Comments
KSU Salina to Lead Nation...
August 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra