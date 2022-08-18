Men’s Cross County picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Cross Country was selected to finish fourth in the KCAC in 2022 as the conference coaches conducted the KCAC Preseason Poll. The Coyotes also received a first-place vote in the poll.

The Coyotes finished fourth a year ago in the KCAC Championships.

Garrett Young is in his first season leading the Coyotes, returning to the program after spending three seasons at Southwestern.

Saint Mary was the unanimous preseason favorite as the defending KCAC Champion. The Spires received the maximum 110 points and 10 first-place votes. Coaches cannot rate their own team in the polls. Friends was picked second, followed by Southwestern, KWU and Tabor to round out the Top-5 in the poll.

Bethel was picked sixth, McPherson was seventh, Bethany was eighth, York was ninth, Ottawa was 10th, Oklahoma Wesleyan was 11th and Sterling was 12th.

The Coyotes open the 2022 season on September 1 in the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson at Fun Valley. The KCAC Championship is November 5 in Winfield.

2022 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Saint Mary – 110 (10)

2. Friends – 96

3. Southwestern – 90

4. Kansas Wesleyan – 86 (1)

5. Tabor – 78

6. Bethel – 60

7. McPherson – 56

8. Bethany – 43

9. York – 41

10. Ottawa – 31

11. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 18

12. Sterling – 17

* Avila does not sponsor cross country

** One coach did not submit a ballot, meaning the poll is based on 11 ballots