Men’s Cross Country with five Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Cross Country had five student-athletes named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National office.

Coyotes earning spots on the list include Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.), Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.), Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.), Steven Merrill (JR/Arvada, Colo.) and Ty Davidson (SO/Lakin, Kan.).

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

A total of 467 men’s cross country student-athletes across the country earned Scholar-Athlete honors. Three institutions – Concordia (Neb.), Taylor (Ind.) and Milligan (Tenn.) – led the country with 11 selections each. Aquinas (Mich.) and Dordt (Iowa) had 10 selections each.

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.