Men’s Cross Country has three earn spots on KCAC Preseason Team

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2022

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Team. Kansas Wesleyan had three student-athletes earn spots on the team.

 

The group is made up of the top returning runners from the 2021 season.

 

Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.), Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.) and Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) were named to the Preseason Team.

 

Saint Mary leads the way with ten honorees, which includes three Top 10 finishers from the conference championships a year ago. The Spires’ Brig Merritt is the top returning runner from last year’s conference championship, where he finished third.

 

Kansas Wesleyan ranks second in the conference with three honorees on the preseason team, followed closely by Southwestern with two honorees. McPherson, Bethel, Friends, Tabor, and Bethany all saw one athlete named to the preseason team.

 

The preseason team includes five seniors, four juniors, and eleven sophomores.

 

Kansas Wesleyan opens its cross country season on September 1 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

 

2022 KCAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON TEAM

 

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN2021 KCAC CHAMPIONSHIP FINISH
Brig MerrittUniversity of Saint MarySr.Iola, Kan.3rd
Ablel GebreselaseSouthwestern CollegeSr.Baltimore, Md.4th
Elvis Rojas-KingUniversity of Saint MaryJr.Beaumont, Calif.8th
Ryan HelineUniversity of Saint MarySo.Lindsborg, Kan.9th
Liam NeidigUniversity of Saint MarySo.Lansing, Kan.10th
Dylan StolzfusUniversity of Saint MarySo.Wichita, Kan.11th
Brock LauerMcPherson CollegeSo.Strong City, Kan.17th
Kaden CooleyUniversity of Saint MarySo.Olathe, Kan.20th
Brayden MyersUniversity of Saint MaryJr.Basehor, Kan.21st
Dawson AdamsUniversity of Saint MarySo.Topeka, Kan.22nd
Gus StephanosUniversity of Saint MarySr.San Diego, Calif.24th
Shane CalvinKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Lakin, Kan.25th
Meseret ElginSouthwestern CollegeSr.Mequon, Wis.26th
Luis PerezUniversity of Saint MarySo.Liberty, Mo.27th
Luke SchmidtBethel CollegeSo.Newton, Kan.29th
Nathaniel StandleyFriends UniversitySr.Park City, Kan.30th
Giovanni RiosKansas Wesleyan UniversitySo.Temecula, Calif.31st
Austin HessKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Garden City, Kan.32nd
Justin MorwoodTabor CollegeSo.Austin, Texas36th
Jackson Montei-WallaceBethany CollegeSo.Pratt, Kan.37th

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

