Men’s Cross Country has three earn spots on KCAC Preseason Team

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Team. Kansas Wesleyan had three student-athletes earn spots on the team.

The group is made up of the top returning runners from the 2021 season.

Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.), Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.) and Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) were named to the Preseason Team.

Saint Mary leads the way with ten honorees, which includes three Top 10 finishers from the conference championships a year ago. The Spires’ Brig Merritt is the top returning runner from last year’s conference championship, where he finished third.

Kansas Wesleyan ranks second in the conference with three honorees on the preseason team, followed closely by Southwestern with two honorees. McPherson, Bethel, Friends, Tabor, and Bethany all saw one athlete named to the preseason team.

The preseason team includes five seniors, four juniors, and eleven sophomores.

Kansas Wesleyan opens its cross country season on September 1 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

2022 KCAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON TEAM