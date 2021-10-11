MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES 13TH AT FHSU TIGER OPEN

VICTORIA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan men’s cross country had a 13th place finish at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open in the black division race on Saturday at Sand Plum Nature Trail.

The Coyotes finished with 321 points in the race that had 203 runners start and 18 teams compete.

Daniel Harkin led the way for the Coyotes with a 31st place finish, covering the 8K course in 26:24. Shane Calvin was 68th with a time of 27:37.1, Giovanni Rios was 77th with a time of 27:54.2, Austin Hess was 78th with a time of 27:56.4, Gavin Tucker was 105th with a time of 28:44.8, Jack Horacek was 129th with a time of 29:16.4 and Steven Merrill was 154th with a time of 30:07.5 to round out the Coyote finishers.

KWU edged out Dodge City CC by two points for its spot in the standings. Cloud County CC was the race champion with 95 points. Vincent Nchogu from Northwest Kansas Tech was the individual winner with a time of 23:35.9.

The Coyotes get two weeks off before heading to Winfield for the NAIA MidStates Classic hosted by Southwestern College at the Winfield Veterans Home.