Men’s Bowling with strong start to season

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Bowling has had a strong start to its 2022-23 season as the Coyotes have placed in the top 15 of their first three tournaments of the year.

At the SWIBC I Tournament in Dallas, the Coyotes placed fifth in the final team standings with a pin count of 6776.

Jackson Penny (SO/Shawnee, Kan.) led the Coyote finishers with a fifth place finish with a total of 982 pins in five games. He earned All-Tournament team honors. Taylor Wiley (JR/San Antonio, Texas) was sixth with a total of 975 pins. Seth Baratz (SO/Edmond, Okla.) was 18th with 915 pins, Taylor Miller (JR/McPherson, Kan.) was 20th with 905 pins, Alec Elskamp (JR/Topeka, Kan.) was 113th with 413 pins in two games, Landon Hodge was 120th with 341 pins in two games, and Landon Jones (SO/Murphy, Texas) was 138th with 134 pins in one game.

At the SWIBC II Tournament, also held in Dallas, the Coyotes posted a seventh place finish in the team standings with a final team total of 6118 pins.

Taylor Wiley led the way for the Coyotes placing 11th with a total of 1356 pins over seven games. Alec Elskamp was 56th with a total of 1038 pins over six games, Landon Hodge was 74th with a total of 873 pins over five games, Seth Baratz was 79th with 856 pins over five games, Landon Jones was 89th with 801 pins over five games, Taylor Miller was 103rd with 706 pins over four games, and Jackson Penny was 125th with 488 pins over three games.

At the Mid-States Championship held in Wichita, hosted by Wichita State University, KWU placed 11th out of 31 teams at the event.

Taylor Miller led the Coyotes with a 16th place finish with 1313 pins over six games. Taylor Wiley was 57th with 1175 pins over six games, Jackson Penny was sixth with 1167 pins over six games, Seth Baratz was 104th with 1031 pins over five games, Alec Elskamp was 190th with 669 pins over four games, and Landon Hodge was 213th with 565 pins over three games.

Next action for the bowling team is on October 29 and 30 at the Jayhawk Challenge.